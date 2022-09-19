Flood aftermath: Alarming rise in epidemic diseases in Sindh

The wide spread of epidemic diseases in Sindh has reached an alarming situation

KARACHI: The wide spread of epidemic diseases in Sindh has reached an alarming situation with one more death in the last 24 hours that takes the toll to 309.

After the devastating floods in the province, millions have been braving waterborne diseases including diarrhea, dengue, malaria and gastro.

As per data shared by the health department, a total of 13,407 more patients with diarrhea were treated in the last 24 hours with one death reported from Hyderabad that takes the toll to 309.

The total number of patients treated in relief camps for diarrhea reached 548,207 while 13,592 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Since July 1, the number of people who have recovered from acute diseases has increased to 607,833.

On the other hand, malaria cases are also on the rise in Sindh with 1,310 new cases reported in the last 24 hours while 368 patients were treated taking the number of patients treated so far to 11,070.

Meanwhile, dengue cases have reached 386 in Sindh of which 349 cases were from Karachi. 11 people lost the battle of their lives fighting dengue in the city. The majority of dengue cases in Karachi have been reported from District Korangi, where the figure has risen to 109, according to the Department of Health Sindh.

The World Health Organization has also expressed deep concerns over the rise in epidemic diseases after the calamity that hit hard on Pakistan.

