Sindh braves calamity along with epidemic diseases

Sindh braves calamity along with epidemic diseases
  • The flood affectees have fallen victim to the epidemic diseases in Sindh
  • 14,263 patients have been treated for diarrhea in the last 24 hours
  • During the last 24 hours, 13,599 respiratory patients were treated
KARACHI: The calamity-hit Sindh has been braving the destruction caused by the rains for a long and now the flood affectees have fallen victim to the epidemic diseases.

The details released have shown that 14,263 patients have been treated for diarrhea in the last 24 hours in Sindh after which the number of people treated for the disease in camps has reached 333,923.

During the last 24 hours, 13,599 respiratory patients were treated, after which the number of recovered patients suffering from the disease has increased to 289,457.

In the last 24 hours, 3,515 cases of malaria were reported, after which the number of people affected by malaria has increased to 133,719.

It is pertinent to mention here that the province was hit hard by the recent floods and the citizens have been braving numerous waterborne diseases including malaria, dengue, diarrhea, and gastro.

