Edition: English
Edition: English

Sindh survives epidemic diseases, six more dead

Medical camp for flood victims

  • Sindh has been suffering from an alarming situation with soaring high epidemic diseases
  • The province is now braving epidemic diseases including diarrhea, gastro, malaria and dengue
  • In the last 24 hours, six people succumbed to the flood-borne diseases
KARACHI: The calamity-hit Sindh has been suffering from an alarming situation as soaring high epidemic diseases in the province claimed six more lives.

As per details, the province that was hit hard by the monsoon rains and the flood is now braving epidemic diseases including diarrhea, gastro, malaria and dengue.

In the last 24 hours, six people succumbed to the flood-borne diseases including 5 from Jacobabad and one from Tandoillahyar. The dead includes 4 men and 2 women.

The death toll has reached 324 since July.

In the last 24 hours, 14,614 cases of diarrhea were reported taking the toll of people treated in the camps to 577,286.

Meanwhile, 15,227 cases of skin diseases were reported in Sindh, 9,201 cases of malaria, 11 cases of dengue and 39,184 cases of other diseases.

The World Health Organization has also expressed deep concerns over the rise in epidemic diseases after the calamity that hit hard on Pakistan.

After the devastating flood, millions have been displaced and climate change was blamed for the destruction caused by the floods in Pakistan which faced nearly 190 percent more rains than the 30-year average, in July and August.

