Sindh to pull through epidemic diseases amid calamity

KARACHI: Multiple cases of epidemic diseases in Sindh are being reported with 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Epidemic diseases are on the rise in the province after the recent floods hit hard in Pakistan and devastated the infrastructure of many cities.

As per details, thousands of people in Sindh have been visiting the medical camps due to the rise in waterborne diseases, and two deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Some 9,914 cases of diarrhea were reported in the last 24 hours which took the toll to 648,884.

Meanwhile, skin diseases are also moving up on the graph and the last 24 hours reported 1,362 new infections.

The Sindh Health Department said that 7,929 suspected cases of malaria were reported in the last 24 hours, while 32,442 suspected cases of malaria have been reported in the relief camps to date.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also warned of the rising cases of malaria, dengue, diarrhea and other diseases. Not only this, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also shown concerns about the deteriorating health conditions in the province.

It is also been said that the cropping up health crisis could be more severe than the calamity that has already destructed the province and has brought life to a standstill.

