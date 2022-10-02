Advertisement
Balochistan COVID update: Virus spiked as 1 case reported in last 24 hours

Balochistan COVID update: Virus spiked as 1 case reported in last 24 hours

Balochistan COVID update: Virus spiked as 1 case reported in last 24 hours
  • A spike in the virus has been reported where one positive case of the deadly virus found in the province
  • With a 1.18 percent surge in COVID-19, Quetta reported the most number of cases in the province
  • The tests were conducted in the four districts of the province
  • Around  378 people lost their lives during the pandemic
QUETTA: After a decline in COVID-19 cases in Balochistan, a spike in the virus has been reported where one positive case of the deadly virus found in the province, according to a report by the Department of Health Balochistan.

As per the details released by the provincial health department, during the last 24 hours, a single case was found in the districts of Balochistan. With a 1.18 percent surge in COVID-19, Quetta reported the most number of cases in the province. overall, the virus ratio in the province was reported at 0.98 percent.

The tests were conducted in the four districts of the province. These cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Balochistan to remain the same, that is 36,001. Moreover, 572831 tests were conducted in the province till now, to the department of Health report says.

According to the report, 35,613 people recovered from the virus. Around  378 people lost their lives during the pandemic. The provincial health department conducted 148 tests, the results of which for 22 people are yet to come.

Earlier, the coronavirus cases were declining at a higher rate, but for the first time in the province, COVID-19 dropped to zero on July 02. Balochistan and other regions are seeing a rapid rise in covid cases. Also, the last time this happened was in November 2021, when there were no cases.
