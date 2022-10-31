China locks up millions as COVID instances increase

The number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China exceeded 2,000.

Guangdong province has had a wave of instances over the past week.

It has forced the closure of some neighborhoods.

As winter draws closer, authorities in Chinese cities and provinces all around the nation are taking no prisoners in their fight against rare COVID-19 breakouts, swiftly closing venues and imposing extended temporary lockdowns on millions of people.

On Sunday, the number of cases in mainland China exceeded 2,000 for the second day in a row, placing pressure on the nation’s divisive zero-COVID policy, which has hampered the economy and irritated its residents.

Guangzhou, a major manufacturing hub in Guangdong province, has had a wave of instances over the past week that have forced the closure of some neighborhoods. The hardest affected are the 1.8 million residents of Haizhu, or around 10% of Guangzhou’s population.

From October 24 to 30, there were 1,110 total cases in Guangzhou, up from 402 during the previous seven days. The thought of a significant lockdown would terrify the city and bring back nightmare memories of the recent two-month lockdown Shanghai endured.

The entire resort will be closed starting on October 31 owing to COVID prevention efforts in the city, the Shanghai Disney Resort announced on Monday.

Authorities have been rushing to contain escalating cases in Datong, Xining, Nanjing, Xian, Zhengzhou, and Wuhan during the past week, pushing several neighborhoods into brief lockdowns.

Following the party congress last week, Lu Dongliang, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee of Datong, hurried back to assess the “dire situation in the city” of more than one million.

Datong has implemented tougher isolation and supervision of its hotels, major industries, and railway after recording 288 instances between October 27 and October 30. According to allegations in the local media, several city officials have been disciplined for failing to follow COVID regulations.

Northern cities, particularly those near international borders, are reporting more cases as winter approaches and could be subject to further restrictions.

Local media sources state that Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang province, which borders North Korea, has prolonged the temporary lockdown of some regions. Cities near the borders with North Korea, Russia, and Myanmar, respectively, such as Dandong, Suihua, and Ruili, are witnessing epidemics.

