Dengue outbreak continues in Sindh with 38 more deaths

Dengue outbreak continues in Sindh with 38 deaths

Out of 38, 36 deaths were from Karachi

The intensity of the cases is high in the Eastern district of Karachi with 78 patients

Advertisement

KARACHI: Dengue outbreak continues in Sindh with 38 deaths reported in the last 24 hours out of which 36 were from Karachi.

As per details, dengue cases are on the rise in the country specifically in Sindh as the province reports 311 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The province after the recent floods have been battling waterborne diseases as the stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

In Karachi, the intensity of the cases is high in the Eastern district with 78 patients, while the Central district reports 64 cases, the South district with 39 cases, the Korangi district with 29 cases, and Malir district with 26 cases.

On the other hand, 7 cases were reported in Kemari and 12 cases in district West.

Advertisement

Not only this, the citizens have also been braving diseases like malaria, gastro, and diarrhea and several patients were registered in the medical camps across Sindh.

Also Read Govt, UN to launch joint flash appeal for flood affectees tomorrow The revised 2022 Pakistan Flood Response Plan will be shared at the...