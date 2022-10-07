Advertisement
  JSMU organised a seminar on legal aspects in nursing
  • Institute of Nursing and Midwifery-JSMU held a seminar to educate the nursing students about the ethical and legal issues in nursing
  • Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj Memon said that nurses are recognized healthcare professionals and essential to the core medical teams.
  • Principal IoNM-JSMU Rozina Jalaluddin said that nurses often face ethically challenging situations for which they are held liable through prompting complaints, formal disciplinary action, and other legal troubles.
Advertisement

 

KARACHI: Institute of Nursing and Midwifery-Jinnah Sindh Medical University held a seminar to educate the nursing students about the ethical and legal issues in nursing, and reduce the risk of malpractice and negligence.

Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj Memon said that Nurses are recognized healthcare professionals and essential to the core medical teams. We should build a resilient healthcare system and nurses must learn the intricacies of the laws governing their profession.

Emphasizing the critical role of the nursing profession in the healthcare system, Principal IoNM-JSMU Rozina Jalaluddin said that Nurses often face ethically challenging situations for which they are held liable through prompting complaints, formal disciplinary action, and other legal troubles.

The guest speaker for the session was the National Institute of Child Health’s Nursing Department Principal Margaret Rose and NICH Focal Person Shabana Wazir. They spoke about the number of legal issues related to nursing practice, including licenses, nursing training, and standards of care.

 

Advertisement

Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan thanked the guest speakers for their presence and appreciated the efforts of the Institute of Nursing and Midwifery.

 

Advertisement

