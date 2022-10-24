Polio eradication drive kicks-off today in Sindh including Karachi

The Polio eradication drive has been kicked off today in Sindh

KARACHI: The Polio eradication drive has been kicked off today in Sindh including Karachi that will continue for seven days.

As per details, the anti-polio drive will continue till October 31 and will cover 21 districts in Sindh. The campaign will administer drops to 6.7 million children across the province.

The Emergency Operation Center for Anti-Polio Campaign Sindh said that no positive case has been reported in Sindh since July 2020 till date.

It should be noted that 20 cases of polio have been reported in the country this year, while environmental samples of polio were positive in Karachi last month.

The health department in Sindh has ordered to continue the campaign without interruption in the province and maintained that strict action will be taken against those who try to obstruct it.

In this regard, the Sindh Health Department has also written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of all the districts.

The letter said that lady supervisors and lady health workers are on strike, the polio campaign is very important for the national interest so the deputy commissioners should not allow any delay in this regard.

The health department also directed to take action against those workers who didn’t participate.

