China curbs protesters, modifies COVID

  • Authorities in certain locations have modified the stringent COVID-19 limitations.
  • They are fueling the rebellion.
  • Ten individuals died from poisonous smoke.
Authorities in certain locations have modified the stringent COVID-19 limitations that are fueling the rebellion.

Ten individuals died from poisonous smoke in a tower block fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang.

Protesters stated firefighters couldn’t access people due to coronavirus barriers, but officials denied sealing off the building.

The Urumqi fire sparked protests in Beijing and Shanghai over the government’s zero-COVID goal.

In cities where protests were conducted, police detained and bused away numerous protesters. Street barriers were installed to prevent crowding.

Another gathering was conducted in Beijing on Monday, although one demonstrator told AFP that she and five friends were questioned by police about their whereabouts.

In one example, a police officer visited her friend’s home after they didn’t answer the phone.

“He asked if I went to Liangma River last night” He inquired how many people were there, when I attended, and how I heard about it, she said.

On Monday, rows of police trucks remained at Liangma after a 400-person protest on Sunday.

Human Rights Watch’s Senior China Researcher Yaqiu Wang told Al Jazeera that they want freedom, the rule of law, and democracy. People are angry about COVID, but they know it’s because of the political system and Xi Jinping in Beijing. They’re making connections.

The outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron BF.7 coronavirus subvariant is China’s biggest challenge since the first cases were found in Wuhan three years ago.

Zhang Jun, China’s UN envoy, said China couldn’t abandon zero-COVID.

Some countries are headed in a different route, he stated from New York City. “They have so many dead, which isn’t acceptable. You can say you want more freedom, but be prepared to die.

China’s National Health Commission recorded 38,645 new cases on Tuesday, down from recent highs.

China’s latest outbreak has killed seven persons and over 80. Beijing cites the poor vaccination rate among older, more susceptible people as a basis to continue zero-COVID.

The Global Times, a state-run tabloid, reported that numerous cities were “optimizing” their reaction to take more focused, science-based efforts to reduce flare-ups.

“The authorities have emphasized that optimizing and adapting the measures does not mean weakening prevention and control or “laying flat” in fighting the virus,” the newspaper reported.

Deliveries and transport services resumed in Urumqi on Tuesday, while flights to other Chinese cities resumed.

In Guangzhou, a city of 19 million, residents don’t need to take COVID-19 tests daily if they’re already at homes, such as the elderly or online students, the Global Times reported.

Southwest Chongqing residents who haven’t had a positive case in the past five days won’t have to take the test.

Firefighting access and community entrances cannot be blocked during coronavirus lockdowns in the capital.

British PM Sunak: UK-China golden age is finished
British PM Sunak: UK-China golden age is finished

China poses a "systemic" risk to UK values and interests. Rishi Sunak...

