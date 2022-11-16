Physicians warn: Even if you’ve never smoked, get lung cancer screenings

Lung cancer is the second most fatal malignancy in the UAE.

People over 50, those with a family history of lung cancer and secondhand smokers are also at risk.

Less invasive operations have made lung cancer treatable.

Medical professionals at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi advise people to get examined for lung cancer in November, Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Usman Ahmad, Department Chair of Thoracic Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said lung cancer is the second most fatal malignancy in the UAE.

Early detection, increased disease understanding, new medicines, and less invasive operations have made lung cancer more treatable. People with a tendency for this disease, especially high-risk smokers 50 and older, should be screened as soon as possible.

The WHO reported 2.21 million lung cancer cases and 1.8 million deaths in 2020. Despite therapeutic breakthroughs, it’s the world’s worst malignancy.

Secondhand smoke from cigarettes, pipes, shisha, or cigars is dangerous. Nicotine smoke contains pollutants that linger in the air even after a smoker has gone.

People exposed to cigarette smoke or its components often have long-lasting lung pathologies that can cause a malignant tumour.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Dr. Ali Saeed Wahla noted, “Early detection saves lives.” Lung cancer is commonly late-staged. Early-stage patients have more treatment options. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi recommends screenings. We propose once a year for high-risk groups and even for 20-year-olds with recurring coughing, shortness of breath, or chest pain. Quitting smoking, eating properly, and exercising frequently can cut risk and prevent disease.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s lung cancer program is multidisciplinary. CT imaging, molecular, and genetic tests help detect lung cancer early and improve patient outcomes. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi offers endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) and transthoracic CT-guided biopsies for early intervention, as well as minimally invasive treatment procedures like video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS).

The hospital was designated as the emirate’s prototype lung cancer screening facility in 2021.

