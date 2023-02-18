Cancer in children: Every parent ought to be aware of early symptoms

It is important to be aware of the symptoms that could be a sign of cancer in your child.

Such as frequent infections, serious viral infections, weight loss or poor appetite, or an unexplained fever.

Most childhood cancers are "curable" if detected early and treated appropriately.

It is essential to be aware of the symptoms that could be a sign of cancer in your child, such as frequent infections, serious viral infections, weight loss or poor appetite, headaches, or an unexplained fever that won’t go away.

Although many childhood illnesses are caused by viruses and other common problems, it is also possible for children to develop cancer.

It is easy to mistake these conditions for other illnesses, but experts say that if they continue, you should see a pediatric oncologist right away for help.

Experts emphasize that the majority of childhood cancers are “curable” if detected early and treated appropriately; however, the diagnosis of childhood cancer is frequently a challenge for both pediatricians and general practitioners due to the fact that the signs and symptoms frequently resemble those of other common childhood illnesses.

As a result, it typically takes between six and eight weeks for the majority of children to receive a diagnosis.

This is largely attributable to the general and family physicians’ lack of awareness and misattribution of symptoms.

It is frequently observed that the family would have had an average of three to four medical consultations before reaching the Pediatric Oncologist (a child cancer specialist).

Doctors, shared the following in an interview: “It is important for parents to be aware of some common signs and symptoms that could indicate their child has cancer.”

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck or armpits, headaches, pain or swelling in joints or limbs, fever or night sweats, and easy bruising or bleeding are all examples of these.

It is essential to seek immediate medical attention from a pediatric oncologist if any of these symptoms persist.

They stated, “The top cancers found in children are leukemias and brain/spinal tumours such as Ewing Sarcoma,” revealing that the most common types of cancer are leukemias, lymphomas, malignant epithelial neoplasms, spinal cord tumors, and kidney tumors.

Leukemia and lymphoma are two newer types of cancer that have only recently been found in children.

Any changes in their child’s health, such as unusual lumps or bumps on the body, persistent headaches or vomiting, weight loss or fatigue, should be reported to parents. Parents need to be on the lookout for these symptoms because early detection is crucial to treating these childhood cancers.

Furthermore they added, “Body marrow tests and trained primary care providers are necessary for the diagnosis of blood cancers like leukemias.”

Doctors also use red blood cells as important indicators to diagnose certain types of childhood cancer. Knowing the warning signs of childhood cancer allows parents and other caregivers to quickly seek medical attention if they have any concerns.

Treatment outcomes are improved and lives are saved when early detection is used. If a parent or caregiver notices any unusual symptoms in their child, they should talk to their pediatrician, who can, if necessary, refer them to a pediatric oncologist.

They stated, “Every year, thousands of young children around the world are diagnosed with eye cancer, called retinoblastoma.”

They urged parents to be aware of any changes in their children’s eyes, particularly a white glow. The most prevalent form of eye cancer, this condition can affect both eyes simultaneously.

Eye changes like a white glow when light is shined into the pupil or shadows appearing within the pupil are symptoms. Redness, swelling, and pain in one or both eyes should also be checked for by parents and caregivers.

According to Doctors, it is very important to recognize the following signs and symptoms that could give early clues to suspect childhood cancers in order to avoid delayed suspicion and unnecessary delay in diagnosis:

Fever that is not explained, persists for more than two weeks, and does not respond to the usual treatment options. Reduced hemoglobin (the red blood cells) may be the cause of unexplained paleness and excessive tiredness. A decreased production of platelets may be a sign of easy bruising or a tendency to bleed. E.g. bruises on the skin and gum and nose bleeding a strange lump or swelling in any part of the body. Advertisement A hard sensation in the stomach and swellings in the neck complains of leg pain and limping, but this is not because of an injury. Headache in the early morning, frequently accompanied by frequent vomiting. Changes in the eyes or vision that happen suddenly, like when you shine a torchlight into your eyes and it looks like white opacity.

They said, “If you have any of the above symptoms, you should see your pediatrician and get checked.” In the event of suspicious symptoms, the pediatrician should be contacted first before referring the patient to a specialist.

The diagnosis would be confirmed by straightforward diagnostic tests like a CT scan, an ultrasound, or a complete blood count.

They say that some of the myths and false beliefs that prevent children with cancer from getting the right treatment are:

Cancers of the childhood are incurable. If diagnosed and treated appropriately, it has excellent cure rates. In the majority of cases, cure rates are between 85 and 90%. Cancers in children are inherited! 95% of childhood cancers are not inherited. Family members do not have to be guilty of the same. Cancers that affect children can spread from one person to another because they are contagious! No cancer can be spread. The treatment hurts! Chemotherapy is the medication that is used in treatment, and it is given through a special device called a chemoport. As a result, it doesn’t hurt and can be given easily, just like any other injection. Advertisement Treatment is not tolerated by children! Indeed, children are more tolerant of treatment. Children do not have any super-additional illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, or hypertension, as adults do. As a result, they frequently finish treatment on time and effectively. There are long-term side effects of treatment! Protocols are developed for the treatment in a way that minimizes side effects. We also periodically perform screening to check for any side effects.

