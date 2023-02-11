Many people struggle to get enough sleep because of sleep disorders like insomnia.

From a neuropsychological point of view, sleep deprivation can cause hallucinates.

Aside from that, sleep deprivation is linked to most psychiatric problems in some way.

Advertisement

One of the healthiest habits you can develop to live a disease-free and happy life is getting enough sleep. Sleeping for seven to eight hours each night can prevent a number of illnesses, particularly chronic ones like cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, depression, Parkinson’s disease, and arthritis. Not only does it help you focus better throughout the day, make fewer mistakes, and feel better, but it can also boost your immune system. Many people struggle to get enough sleep because of sleep disorders like insomnia, but the majority of sleep issues are caused by poor sleep hygiene. Poor sleep quality can be caused by not sleeping at the same time every day, eating a large meal, spending long hours in front of a screen, and living a sedentary lifestyle.

In a telephone interview with HT Digital, Dr. Shirish M Hastak, Regional Director, Neurology, Stroke & Neurocritical Care, Global Hospital, stated, “They say if you get up before 12 pm and you can again go back to sleep this means you are sleep deprived or if you get up in the morning and cannot function without having your dose of coffee or tea, it means you require more sleep.” Both of these statements are true.

Are you alert and awake at a predetermined time each day or do you require an alarm to get out of bed in the morning? According to Dr. Hastak, if you need an alarm to wake up, you probably don’t get enough sleep.

He goes on to describe the effects on our minds and bodies of not getting enough sleep:

It can make it hard for you to focus Advertisement

It can make it hard to concentrate Are you unable to focus on the task at hand and take hours to complete even ten-minute tasks? Even if you aren’t aware of it yet, you probably don’t get enough sleep. According to Dr. Hastak, inability to sleep causes fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.

2. Lack of sleep can be fatal

If you don’t get enough sleep, you run the risk of developing a number of long-term health problems and even dying. Sleep deprivation can cause death in some animals, according to some studies. Your motor activity decreases Motor activity is related to eye movements, reaching, jumping, avoiding obstacles, etc.

3. Your motor activity goes down

Your motor activity decreases and has an impact on your day-to-day functioning when you don’t sleep. Additionally, it may reduce your drive to work.

Advertisement

Microsleep episodes can put you at risk for accidents

Many people who haven’t slept in days or can’t sleep well can report having a microsleep episode when they sleep for less than 15 seconds.

Dr. Hastak asserts, “It is common among cab drivers who haven’t slept for days at a stretch to get micro sleep episodes, which can lead to major car accidents.”

Advertisement Hallucination

According to WebMD, when you don’t get enough sleep, you can experience hallucinations or delusional thinking. It happens when you don’t get enough sleep for a long time.

“From a neuropsychological point of view, sleep deprivation can cause hallucinates. According to Dr. Hastak, the hallucination can be visual (seeing objects or people that aren’t there) or tactile (feeling someone’s touch on the body, for example).

Seizures Advertisement

People with brain tumors or seizures may experience seizures more frequently if they don’t get enough sleep.

Aside from that, sleep deprivation is linked to most psychiatric problems in some way. According to Dr. Hastak, inability to sleep can worsen mental health in people with depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

But does everyone require 7-8 hours of sleep?

According to Dr. Hastak, not everyone needs the same amount of sleep. While some people can function effectively with only 5 hours of sleep, others require 8 hours.

“Sleep patterns vary from person to person. Some people need 4-5 hours of sleep each night, while others need 8 or more. The neurologist compares it to satiety, stating that “some people will be satisfied with two chapatis while others need five.”

Advertisement

Also Read 9 Effective Home Remedies for Nighttime Toothache Using salt water to treat a toothache can also help heal any...