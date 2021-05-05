Twitter pays tribute to German polymath Karl Marx on his birthday

Today marks the 203rd birthday of Karl Heinrich Marx, who was a German philosopher, economist, historian, sociologist, political theorist, journalist, and socialist revolutionary.

He is the brain behind the ideology of communism and tried to push for a proletarian revolution that would bring in a more egalitarian society.

Today he is remembered as the revolutionary thinker who published Manifest der Kommunistischen Partei commonly known as The Communist Manifesto along with Friedrich Engels.

He also published another profound work of research that was dedicated to the socialistic movement, Das Kapital.

Marx’s critical theories about society, economics, and politics, collectively understood as Marxism, hold that human societies develop through class conflict.

In the capitalist mode of production, this manifests itself in the conflict between the ruling classes (known as the bourgeoisie) that control the means of production and the working classes (known as the proletariat) that enable these means by selling their labor-power in return for wages.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, Twitter users are also paying tribute to the German philosopher.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Happy 203 birth day of #KarlMarx.

5th may 1818 ❤️ Karl Marx is best remembered for his philosophy called Marxism. He believed that the working class could gain power over the ruling class, leading to a classless society called communism. pic.twitter.com/aNsH3dt4Hq — 𝑨𝒃𝒅𝒖𝒍 𝑴𝒂𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒌 𝒊𝒃𝒏𝒖 𝒌𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓 (@iamabdulmaalik) May 5, 2021

#KarlMarx Karl Marx, the name that echoed across tge world in every era. If u dont know him either u are a cave man or either u have never been interacted with history. Happy Bithday Immortal. ☭ pic.twitter.com/ycYQzFHTf8 — Amir Khan ☭ (@Amirovich66) May 5, 2021