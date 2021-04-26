“Another Round” wins best international feature film

Adsense 300×250

The international feature film Oscar went to Denmark’s “Another Round” at the 93rd Academy Awards tonight. Actress Laura Dern presented the award and said she’s had a love for foreign language films since she was a little girl.

“In the past, anything I could have seen other than this is something I’ve been thinking about a lot since I was five … and, here I am, it’s amazing,” the film’s director Thomas Vinterberg said in a speech. “This is a film about giving … I need to thank my wife for being the angle of this project. I need to thank my children, my family.”

He also started crying when he said he had lost his little girl while filming. “We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument … you’re a part of this miracle maybe you’ve been pulling some strings somewhere but this one is for you.”