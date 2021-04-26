Adsense 970×250

Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?

Bilal BariEditor

26th Apr, 2021. 06:16 pm
Jennifer Aniston decided to give this year’s Academy Awards ceremony a miss, which means that a chance of her reuniting with ex-husband Brad Pitt was next to none.

When Pitt was found to be running for president, Aniston had no motive for being in the ceremony because he had no name in nominees this year. Moreover, she did not present an award either.

Pitt and Aniston stood out as truly loyal with their much-anticipated meeting at the Screen Actors Guild 2020 grants. As indicated by the source, the two literally laugh about the public’s hope they will reconcile.

“It used to be annoying how everyone pulls them together to get back together, but now they don’t care,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They really have each other’s backs. They always exchange ideas and share good news when they have it. They have such a natural, easy power together.”

