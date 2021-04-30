Adsense 970×250

Emma Stone Lights Up the Party in Disney’s Cruella Clip

Bilal BariEditor

30th Apr, 2021. 09:45 am
With just one month to go before launch, the first Cruella clip for Walt Disney Studios upcoming live-action Disney film has been released, featuring American actress Emma Stone, British actress Emma Thompson, and actor Mark Strong. The video gives us an extended look at the party scene that was teased in previous trailers. It features Stone’s Stella as she turned into a focal point when she arrived at the party dressed in her fiery outfit. The film is set to premiere on May 28 at theaters and Disney + via Premier Access.

Looking at Dodie Smith’s character in his 1956 book The Hundred and One Dalmatians, Disney’s Cruella will explore the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most famous – and most fashionable – villains – the amazing Cruella de Vil. Set in the 1970s in London during an underground rock revolution, the film follows a young villain named Estella, a creative and clever girl who has decided to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly Haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

The film will be starring Emma Stone (La La Land) as the youth version of the fur-obsessed antagonist. Joining her is fellow Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as Baroness, Joel Fry as Jasper, and Paul Walter Hauser as Horace (partners who committed crimes from the first 101 Dalmatians), as well as Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham.

