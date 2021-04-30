Gal Gadot to star in and co-produce sci-fi romance movie

Adsense 300×250

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is set to lead the upcoming science-fiction romance film Meet Me in Another Life.

Gadot, who is apparently most popular for playing DC’s big-screen version of superhero Diana Prince, will produce the project alongside her real-life husband Jaron Varsano for their production company Pilot Wave, close by Charles Roven and Richard Suckle for Atlas Entertainment.

“Catriona’s characters are delightfully explored and deeply complex — their reincarnations sometimes bordering on taboo— that the result of their self-discovery feels genuine and earned,” Gadot and Varsano said in an interview.

“We’re excited to partner with Chuck Roven and Richard Suckle to bring this story with numerous layers on the big screen,” they said.