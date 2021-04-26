Hong Kong broadcaster drops Oscars for the first time in 50 years

Adsense 300×250

The Hong Kong-based TV station will not be playing the Academy Awards without being followed for the greater part of the century. Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) has been a grant home in Hong Kong since 1969. Its decision not to broadcast the ceremony this year was “just a matter of business,” the spokesman said.

However, the decision to leave the Oscars comes as two nominees – “Do Not Split” a story about the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, and Chloe Zhao, who wrote and directed the show “Nomadland” – faces a warm analysis in China. Referring to anonymous sources, Bloomberg recently explained that China’s media office has asked all nearby media outlets not to broadcast the ceremony live and to downplay coverage of the awards.

Additional base: Hong Kong has several other nearby broadcasters, including Now TV, Cable TV, Viu TV, and Open TV. Open TV has said it has no rights to transfer to an entertainment show. It was not immediately clear if one of them had found them.

Zhao, who was born in China, later made a lasting impact on the world as Asia’s first woman leading Golden Globe winner for Best Director. Her movie “Nomadland” has been awarded a few Oscars, including best picture, best director, best actress, and a very well-organized screenplay.