Is Jennifer Lawrence on verge of breakup with husband Cooke Maroney?

American actress Jennifer Lawrence is getting tired of her marriage life with Cooke Maroney, revealed a report today.

Star magazine quoted a friend of Jennifer Lawrence as saying that the actress was a party-goer before marrying Cooke Maroney, yet she softened her habit. But the source summed up the situation by saying, “She’s bored of being a stay-at-home wife.”

The tabloid quoted another source as saying that there is another cause of trouble between the two. As an actress, she hangs out with her Hollywood friends, while Cooke Maroney has friends from another artistic circle, as he is the director of an art gallery.

Lawrence misses her old life, since according to a friend quoted by the tabloid, the actress prefers to go out but Cooke loves being at home in her spare time. The source said: “He goes to work and she stays home, exercises and does online shopping. It is uneventful. But that tires her and wants more action. “

Lawrence recently had an accident while filming for Don’t Look Down in Boston. It was covered in broken glass on the set of the movie. However, he quickly recovered. The couple are still happily married and have been seen in public together.