Leonardo DiCaprio Spent Five Months Toying with ‘Don’t Look Up’ Script

Leonardo DiCaprio has shown master parody slashes in movies, for example, “The Wolf of wall street” and “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” which is the reason his projecting in Adam McKay’s elegant Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up” has such countless fans energized.

DiCaprio is getting the uncommon opportunity to lead a parody inverse Jennifer Lawrence, and McKay tells MTV’s “Happy Sad confused” digital recording that the tone of “Don’t Look Up” falls someplace in the middle of “The Big Short” and “The Other Guys.” The film stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two stargazers visiting the nation to caution the number of inhabitants in a comet that will obliterate the planet.

“I’ve known Jen for a little while,” McKay said when asked how he landed two of the greatest Superstars in Hollywood in a similar film. “One of the primary gatherings she could possibly do in Los Angeles after her first film was with me when she resembled 17 years of age, perhaps 18 years of age. She venerated ‘Step Brothers,’ so when her representative asked who she needed to meet… they prob were unsettled to hear the appropriate response: the person who ventured ‘Step Brothers.'”

McKay composed the personality of astronomer Kate Dibiasky for Lawrence, and the “Silver Linings Playbook” Oscar champ got the initially perused of the content. Landing DiCaprio was an alternate story.

“I believe he’s astounding and I love his work, yet I just idea it’s absolutely impossible he will do this since, in such a case that I could just work with Martin Scorsese, I would just work with Martin Scorsese,” McKay jested. “I would be Martin Scorsese’s collaborator on set. So for what reason would he do this with me? In any case, things being what they are, he truly adored the content. We went to and fro on it. It was around a four-to-multi month measure with us simply kicking around thoughts. We enjoyed a reprieve for the isolate, and lo and behold once we sorted out a hypothetically protected approach to shoot this film, he was in. I could barely handle it. It’s nothing unexpected he’s astounding in the film.”

McKay proceeded, “He’s truly clever. Truly grounded. It’s an extraordinary blend and it was wonderful with Jen Lawrence, who is a similar way. She’s insane amusing however grounded. At the point when you had those two as our principle individuals, the style of the film was set.”

Netflix has not declared a delivery date for “Don’t Look Up” however McKay said it will in all probability open in November or December. Head over to the “Happy Sad Confused” digital recording site to tune in to McKay’s meeting completely.