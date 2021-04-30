Scarlett Johansson shares new look at ‘Black Widow’: ‘You’ve been waiting for this’

Adsense 300×250

American actress Scarlett Johansson has shared a new look at her upcoming Marvel film Black Widow, promising that the superhero blockbuster will finally reveal her character’s full story.

Released to celebrate National Super Hero Day, the new teaser for Johansson’s long-awaited independent film features the character’s extraordinary journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

“How much do you really know about the elusive Natasha Romanoff?” the actor inquires.

First presented in Iron Man 2, Romanoff became a key part of The Avengers, was a crucial part of the Captain America films lastly had a vital part to play in the last Avengers adventure across Infinity War and Endgame.

After summing up her journey, Johansson closes the secret saying “how well do you really know her? It’s time for her story.”

Set in the result of Captain America: Civil War but before the occasions of Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame, Black Widow will see Scarlett Johansson playing Natasha Romanoff for – probably – the last time, following her death on Vormir.

The film will also set up Florence Pugh’s Yelena for future adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Widow was originally scheduled for release in May 2020, however has since been postponed various times because of the progressing Covid pandemic. It will currently launch simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access on 9 July 2021.

Scarlett Johansson repeats her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbor portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Black Widow—the first movie in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.