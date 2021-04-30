Adsense 970×250

Scarlett Johansson shares new look at ‘Black Widow’: ‘You’ve been waiting for this’

Bilal BariEditor

30th Apr, 2021. 12:25 pm
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

American actress Scarlett Johansson has shared a new look at her upcoming Marvel film Black Widow, promising that the superhero blockbuster will finally reveal her character’s full story.

Released to celebrate National Super Hero Day, the new teaser for Johansson’s long-awaited independent film features the character’s extraordinary journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

“How much do you really know about the elusive Natasha Romanoff?” the actor inquires.

First presented in Iron Man 2, Romanoff became a key part of The Avengers, was a crucial part of the Captain America films lastly had a vital part to play in the last Avengers adventure across Infinity War and Endgame.

After summing up her journey, Johansson closes the secret saying “how well do you really know her? It’s time for her story.”

Set in the result of Captain America: Civil War but before the occasions of Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame, Black Widow will see Scarlett Johansson playing Natasha Romanoff for – probably – the last time, following her death on Vormir.

The film will also set up Florence Pugh’s Yelena for future adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Widow was originally scheduled for release in May 2020, however has since been postponed various times because of the progressing Covid pandemic. It will currently launch simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access on 9 July 2021.

Scarlett Johansson repeats her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbor portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Black Widow—the first movie in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

7 hours ago
Michael B. Jordan shares his thoughts on Chadwick Boseman’s Oscars snub

American actor Michael B. Jordan addressed the undying tradition of Chadwick Boseman,...
10 hours ago
Gal Gadot to star in and co-produce sci-fi romance movie

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is set to lead the upcoming science-fiction...
10 hours ago
Angelina Jolie talks about upcoming thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

An American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie's most recent role helped...
12 hours ago
Margot Robbie talks about Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad

Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie has shared what to expect from...
13 hours ago
Emma Stone Lights Up the Party in Disney’s Cruella Clip

With just one month to go before launch, the first Cruella clip...
2 days ago
Prince Harry’s cheeky remark to Prince William over Kate Middleton proposal

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex is thought to have encouraged Prince William...

Recent News

Shooter Dadi
24 mins ago
India’s “Shooter Dadi” Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Chandro Tomar, popularly known as Shooter Dadi in India, also died at...
Qadir Khan Mandokhail: Know More About Newly Elected MNA Of NA-249
29 mins ago
Qadir Khan Mandokhail: Know More About Newly Elected MNA Of NA-249

Abdul Qadir Mandokhel of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory in...
Hina Khan
1 hour ago
What changes did Hina Khan make to her Instagram bio?

Leading Indian actress Hina Khan, who made her mark from the small...
Imran Ashraf's famous roles
2 hours ago
Imran Ashraf’s 6 most famous roles no one can forget

Renowned Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf shared a digital painting on social media...