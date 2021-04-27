Adsense 300×250

The engagement rings of Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle, share a special connection as they were especially designed by their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Prince Harry respectfully.

Harry created a jewel for his then-fiancée with a special link to his late mother, Princess Diana, while Mr Mapelli wanted a mix between classic and modern styles.na.

While talking to media, ‘The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s [Meghan’s] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection, to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.’

Meanwhile, Edoardo made sure to be mindful of trade as Beatrice’s ring boasts of ethically sourced diamonds also from Botswana.