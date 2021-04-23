Adsense 970×250

Whoops, Russell Crowe Just Revealed His ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Role

Web Desk

23rd Apr, 2021. 10:18 pm
A month ago, we detailed that unhinged star Russell Crowe (the film title, not me fiercely editorializing) was joining the cast of Taika Waititi’s certain to-be-unhinged (presently I’m editorializing) MCU continuation Thor: Love and Thunder.

We didn’t have a clue what his job was, nor how he would interface with his diverse outfit of players like Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Melissa McCarthy, Sean Gunn, and obviously, Matt Damon. Crowe dropped the news as he left the program.

“Presently I’m going to get on my bike, I’m going to ride up to Disney-Fox studios, and I’m going to get the hot tongs out, and indirect 9:15 I will be Zeus in Thor 4. It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about, and I’m going to appreciate it.”

Initially, for the unenlightened: “Hot tongs” is another term for a hair curling accessory, and the prospect of Russell Crowe playing Zeus with magnificently wavy hair has caused me to rise from this actual plane.

Besides: We initially thought in our report that Crowe’s job would be to a greater extent a jokey appearance than an undeniable significant character. So however much we would cherish Thor 4 to turn into an amigo satire where Thor and Zeus hang out in coordinating with pullovers and analyze “thunderbolt handling ” takes note of, my speculation is that Crowe will show up in a wild getup as Zeus during a “play sequence” as we found in Thor: Ragnarok, and afterward vanish (particularly if he’s as of now finishing his last day of shooting). I would, obviously, love to not be right about this. Thor: Love and Thunder come to theaters on May 6, 2022.

