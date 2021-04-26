Adsense 970×250

Yuh-jung Youn becomes first Korean actress to win for best supporting role

Bilal BariEditor

26th Apr, 2021. 06:25 pm
Yuh-Jung Youn won the award for the best-supporting actress of her career in “Minari” and turned into a Korean actress to win the first time in that category.

During her speech, Youn spoke about how she would look after the Oscars back home in South Korea and that it would have been unusual to attend a service. “I’m here without help from someone I don’t believe to be here. Let me be able to control myself. Thank you so much to the Academy,” she said.

Minari is about a South Korean family moving to Arkansas to start a new life. It’s already a lot harder than expected so they have their grandmother, played by Youn, to stay with them. The film, like Youn, garnered basic recognition throughout the grants when Youn won the Screen Actors Guild Award with BAFTA before her Oscar win on Sunday.

Toward the end of her speech, Youn said, “I don’t believe in competition,” and that she had long respected Glenn Close, who was also elected to the class. “Minari” is also nominated for best picture.

