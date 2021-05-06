Double Click 970×250

After allegations Noel Clarke dropped from ‘London Comic Con’

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 07:03 pm
British actor Noel Clarke has been denied another big honour after Bafta in the midst of sexual offence charges.

The ‘Doctor Who’ and film Kidulthood star was dropped from ‘London Comic Con meet and greet’ in the midst of sexual offence charges.

Noel was chopped out from the regarded list following charges he had focused on 20 women with groping, harassment, and abuse. The actor has energetically denied the allegations.

The actor was in the line-up of celebrities that fans could get an autograph from for £20, or have their photograph taken with him at the occasion, scheduled to happen in July, at a similar cost.

Fans might have also had a snap taken with him and his Bulletproof co-star Ashley Walters for £40. As per the media report, his name has been removed from the line-up.

In a recent statement, the 45-year-old Noel Clarke said: ‘I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing,’ the message, given to PA, read. ‘Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realize.’

‘To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.’

‘In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.’ Noel told the Guardian.

