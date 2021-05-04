Double Click 970×250

Billie Eilish makes history as her Vogue photo reaches milestone in six minutes

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 02:19 pm
American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish received a lot of love online after she swapped her usual baggy style for a tight-fitting corset and lingerie in photos inspired by mid-century pin-ups.

The 19-year-old pop superstar has received widespread praise for a series of striking photographs published in British Vogue.

One of the photos from the shoot, which she shared on Instagram, became the fastest to cross one million likes, hitting the mark in just six minutes.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has previously spoken out against public body shaming and persistent criticism of her appearance and baggy clothes.

One-shot from the shoot by the Bad Guy hitmaker has been liked over 19 million times.

In a video posted on British Vogue’s YouTube channel, the US singer also addresses questions from fans, friends, and collaborators, including Jodie Comer of Killing Eve, rapper Missy Elliot, Spice Girl Melanie C, director Tim Burton, Orlando Bloom, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks, and Justin and Hailey Bieber of Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Billie Eilish spoke about her songwriting technique, favorite takeout foods, veganism, and fashion inspirations, as well as the fact that she recently went on her first date.

