Camilla’s son says he doesn’t know if she will be ‘queen’

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 01:56 pm
Charles, Prince of Wales after ascends to the throne as King of England, it is unknown whether Duchess Camilla will be referred to as the Queen.

There is a lot of ambiguity about her future title, according to her son Tom Parker-Bowles.

“I really don’t know if Mum would be named queen,” the writer told to media when asked.

“It hasn’t been determined yet.” I’m sure there are a lot of fascinating Sky documentaries about that, but I’m not sure if that’s accurate “Added he.

The Buckingham Palace released a statement at the time of Charles’ engagement to Camilla, stating, “When the Prince of Wales takes the throne, Mrs. Parker Bowles is expected to use the title HRH. The Princess Consort.”

Meanwhile, sources say that when Charles becomes King, he wants his wife to be referred to as Queen consort.

“This is something he’s dreamed of his whole life — he sees it as his birthright, and Her Majesty will find it exceedingly difficult to take it away from him,” a source said.

