Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres during her appearance in Santa Barbara on Monday delighted fans by displaying her new car, which is valued at nearly $200,000.

The famous talk show host treated herself to a new $181,950 Porsche 950 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition after ex-girlfriend Anne Heche accused Ellen of being bossy when they were a couple.

Anne Heche, 51, said in a video on TikTok that the comedienne didn’t want her to ‘dress sexy’ while they were a couple. For outings, the former Academy Awards host often favors casual dresses.

Ellen DeGeneres is a long-time Porsche enthusiast, with a collection estimated to be worth more than $1.5 million. With a net worth of $370 million.