Double Click 970×250

Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 09:20 pm
Adsense 300×600

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres during her appearance in Santa Barbara on Monday delighted fans by displaying her new car, which is valued at nearly $200,000.

The famous talk show host treated herself to a new $181,950 Porsche 950 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition after ex-girlfriend Anne Heche accused Ellen of being bossy when they were a couple.

Anne Heche, 51, said in a video on TikTok that the comedienne didn’t want her to ‘dress sexy’ while they were a couple. For outings, the former Academy Awards host often favors casual dresses.

Ellen DeGeneres is a long-time Porsche enthusiast, with a collection estimated to be worth more than $1.5 million. With a net worth of $370 million.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

7 mins ago
Marvel sparks a frenzy with new teaser of Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’

At the point when the primary trailer for Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's...
10 mins ago
Prince Charles left Diana ‘stranded and publicly humiliated’ for Camilla

Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana’s marriage was packed with drama...
11 mins ago
Kate Middleton ‘playing a big role’ in ‘remodeling’ the British monarchy

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge is undoubtedly one of the most cherished...
Prince William
18 mins ago
Prince William boycotted social media this weekend

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge boycotted social media this weekend with the football...
5 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still harbour ‘love’ for each other, spills insider

American actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck released a tempest on...
6 hours ago
The Weeknd slams Grammys, calls them ‘corrupt’ amid major rule change

The Weeknd Canadian Singer is still boycotting the awards for their lack...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

18 seconds ago
Kartik Aaryan shows up at his balcony and waves out to paparazzi

Recently Kartik Aaryan spotted on his balcony by the media, he was...
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' for violating its rules
7 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account ‘permanently suspended’ for violating its rules

Actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended on Tuesday, because of a...
7 mins ago
Marvel sparks a frenzy with new teaser of Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’

At the point when the primary trailer for Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's...
10 mins ago
Prince Charles left Diana ‘stranded and publicly humiliated’ for Camilla

Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana’s marriage was packed with drama...