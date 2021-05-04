Double Click 970×250

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still harbour ‘love’ for each other, spills insider

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 04:19 pm
American actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck released a tempest on the web after news got out that they rejoined throughout the end of the week.

The former lovers spent time with each other shortly after the Hustler actress split with her fiancé Alex Rodgriguez.

Lopez and Affleck are still very much in love with each other, despite the fact that they are still good friends.

“They’ve been spending time together in Los Angeles over the last week,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are deeply in love with one another. They’ve really looked up to each other.”

Meanwhile, considering their history, insiders told to media that Affleck and Lopez are “just friends.”

“Jen and Ben have been friends through the years, and they are still just that,” a source said.

Affleck gushed about the Latina singer, saying he admires her greatly.

“To this day, she is the most hardworking person I’ve ever met in this industry.” She has tremendous potential, but she has also put in a lot of effort to achieve her goals, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves,” the Batman star said.

