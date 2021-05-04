At the point when the primary trailer for Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s Eternals was released. Marvel fans were in for a treat on Monday.

The secret was essential for a three-minute-long promotion reel for Marvel’s re-visitation of theaters after the worldwide Covid pandemic made destruction on the business and constrained performance centers to close for longer than a year.

Angelina Jolie’s symbol is seen in new Eternals recordings with light hair and employing a light-based sword. Fans also got a brief look at Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo stared into the distance, Salma Hayek’s Ajak rode a horse, and Richard Madden’s Ikaris leading a team, in addition to other things.

Fans are expecting the arrival of a full trailer for the exceptionally anticipated film in the coming months.

Zhao directed the movie, which impacted the world forever by winning two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for her movie Nomadland a month ago.

