Double Click 970×250

Marvel sparks a frenzy with new teaser of Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 09:20 pm
Adsense 300×600

At the point when the primary trailer for Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s Eternals was released. Marvel fans were in for a treat on Monday.

The secret was essential for a three-minute-long promotion reel for Marvel’s re-visitation of theaters after the worldwide Covid pandemic made destruction on the business and constrained performance centers to close for longer than a year.

Angelina Jolie’s symbol is seen in new Eternals recordings with light hair and employing a light-based sword. Fans also got a brief look at Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo stared into the distance, Salma Hayek’s Ajak rode a horse, and Richard Madden’s Ikaris leading a team, in addition to other things.

Fans are expecting the arrival of a full trailer for the exceptionally anticipated film in the coming months.

Zhao directed the movie, which impacted the world forever by winning two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for her movie Nomadland a month ago.

 

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

7 mins ago
Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres during her appearance in Santa Barbara on Monday...
10 mins ago
Prince Charles left Diana ‘stranded and publicly humiliated’ for Camilla

Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana’s marriage was packed with drama...
11 mins ago
Kate Middleton ‘playing a big role’ in ‘remodeling’ the British monarchy

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge is undoubtedly one of the most cherished...
Prince William
18 mins ago
Prince William boycotted social media this weekend

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge boycotted social media this weekend with the football...
5 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still harbour ‘love’ for each other, spills insider

American actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck released a tempest on...
6 hours ago
The Weeknd slams Grammys, calls them ‘corrupt’ amid major rule change

The Weeknd Canadian Singer is still boycotting the awards for their lack...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

30 seconds ago
Kartik Aaryan shows up at his balcony and waves out to paparazzi

Recently Kartik Aaryan spotted on his balcony by the media, he was...
7 mins ago
Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres during her appearance in Santa Barbara on Monday...
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' for violating its rules
7 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account ‘permanently suspended’ for violating its rules

Actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended on Tuesday, because of a...
10 mins ago
Prince Charles left Diana ‘stranded and publicly humiliated’ for Camilla

Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana’s marriage was packed with drama...