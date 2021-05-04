Prince William, Duke of Cambridge boycotted social media this weekend with the football community in England.

The progress was announced by William himself on the Kensington Palace official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

Kensington Royal’s Instagram page stated, “This weekend we join the football community in the UK in uniting for a social media boycott from 3 pm on Friday 30 April to 11.59 pm on Monday 3 May, in response to the sustained abuse received online by players and many others in the football community.” Explaining the reason behind the boycott.

The campaign was started to protest the online abuse faced by players and has sought support from a number of athletes.

Raheem Stirling of Manchester City is one of the players who posted in support of the movement. On Instagram, sharing a stern message for social media companies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7)

The boycott clashed with Princess Charlotte’s sixth birthday which is why Kate and Prince William could not put up a birthday post for her.