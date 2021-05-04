Double Click 970×250

The Weeknd slams Grammys, calls them ‘corrupt’ amid major rule change

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 03:25 pm
Adsense 300×600

The Weeknd Canadian Singer is still boycotting the awards for their lack of diversity Despite the Grammys’ recent announcement that small panels of anonymous members will no longer select nominations.

The singer has long shared his dissatisfaction with the committee and has not changed his mind.

The Weeknd said of the Grammys’ deception of the “secret” committees, “The trust between the Grammy organization and artists has been broken for so long that it would be unwise to lift a victory flag.”

The institution’s committee passed over the Canadian artist this year, with no nominations for his double-platinum after Hours album and hit song Blinding Lights.

Following the snub, The Weeknd declared that he would never attend the Grammy Awards again. “I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system really at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start,” he said.

“I’m still not interested in becoming a part of the Grammys, particularly after their own admission of decades of corruption. The Weeknd said, “I will not be applying in the future.”

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

2 hours ago
Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres during her appearance in Santa Barbara on Monday...
2 hours ago
Marvel sparks a frenzy with new teaser of Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’

At the point when the primary trailer for Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's...
2 hours ago
Prince Charles left Diana ‘stranded and publicly humiliated’ for Camilla

Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana’s marriage was packed with drama...
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton ‘playing a big role’ in ‘remodeling’ the British monarchy

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge is undoubtedly one of the most cherished...
Prince William
2 hours ago
Prince William boycotted social media this weekend

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge boycotted social media this weekend with the football...
7 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still harbour ‘love’ for each other, spills insider

American actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck released a tempest on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

NCOC Forms Teams For Monitoring SOPs During Eid Holidays
19 mins ago
NCOC Forms Teams For Monitoring SOPs During Eid Holidays

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to close all...
Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress
34 mins ago
Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress

Gorgeous actress Nimra Khan proved the look is the “it” style of...
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab
1 hour ago
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab

Mariem Chourak, 16, is a devout Muslim who sees the hijab as...
Eid Holiday 2021
1 hour ago
Eid Holidays 2021: What will remain open?

Curbs put in place by the Government to control the COVID-19 situation...