The Weeknd slams Grammys, calls them ‘corrupt’ amid major rule change

The Weeknd Canadian Singer is still boycotting the awards for their lack of diversity Despite the Grammys’ recent announcement that small panels of anonymous members will no longer select nominations.

The singer has long shared his dissatisfaction with the committee and has not changed his mind.

The Weeknd said of the Grammys’ deception of the “secret” committees, “The trust between the Grammy organization and artists has been broken for so long that it would be unwise to lift a victory flag.”

The institution’s committee passed over the Canadian artist this year, with no nominations for his double-platinum after Hours album and hit song Blinding Lights.

Following the snub, The Weeknd declared that he would never attend the Grammy Awards again. “I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system really at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start,” he said.

“I’m still not interested in becoming a part of the Grammys, particularly after their own admission of decades of corruption. The Weeknd said, “I will not be applying in the future.”