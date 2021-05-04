Why Meghan Markle pulled out of VAX Live concert last minute

Meghan Markle’s, Duchess of Sussex promise to attend the VAX Live concert on Sunday despite, Prince Harry made a stunning appearance at the fundraiser alone.

Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the Global Citizens at the pre-taped broadcast, the World audience will not be able to see the Duchess, of which she is co-chair, in person.

This is because Meghan, who skipped Prince Philip’s funeral service a month ago, is intensely pregnant with her second child.

With COVID around, it is highly possible she does not want to risk her, as well as her baby’s life.

It’s unknown whether Meghan and Harry have gotten received their COVID vaccine yet.

Meanwhile, the CDC says it’s healthy for pregnant women like Meghan to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they want to.

Despite the fact that her due date isn’t announced at this point. According to the source, she is set to go on maternity leave in late May.