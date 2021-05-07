Double Click 970×250

Will Smiths’ forces Jamie Lee Curtis via social media post just to speak up

Bilal BariEditor

07th May, 2021. 04:03 pm
American actress Jamie Lee Curtis is sincere and candid in communicating her perspectives as recently she shared her untouched picture in response to American actor Will Smith’s dad-bod social media share with an inspiring message that we ought to accept our bodies alongside all imperfections.

The 62-year-old actress highlighted the requirement for self-acknowledgment for anyone who needs to improve shape.

Will Smith recently broke the internet while uncovering that he was not superhero torn ripped at the moment. Sharing his image on Instagram, he captioned the post: “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

His ‘`worst shape’ post pulled in a ton of reactions from fans and celebs the same. Jamie Lee Curtis is one of them as she shared an untouched pic of herself from an old More Magazine photoshoot she had in 2002.

In a now-deleted post on her own Instagram, the actress shared on Wednesday close by Will Smith’s untoned tummy’s picture. “Acceptance of the way things are is the first step to any change,” Curtis said in the caption.

“My old MORE @_moremagazine story was both a testament to ‘The way things were for me’ as well as a way to show the artifice of magazine advertising and airbrushing but also a chance to look in the mirror and make some changes.”

Jamie Lee Curtis said everyone needs to be healthy. “None of us should be unhealthy,” she said. “We ALL have fallen into bad habits. The GOAL is self-acceptance, self-love. Realistic, attainable self-acceptance.”

Jamie Lee Curtis has an unobtrusive message of being appreciative of what you have. “In recovery, we say ‘Compare and despair’. MANY people don’t have the luxury of oodles of time and money to focus on their training. Mostly it should be a discussion starter,” she added.

 

