Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Emilia Clarke Speaks on her move into the Marvel Universe

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 07:50 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones’ Lead actress Emilia Clarke recently sat down for a chat about her jump into the Marvel universe after a rather successful time in Game of Thrones.

Emilia got candid during her interview with Comic book and was quoted saying, “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it.”

Also read: Jennifer Anniston Feels Good After Being Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

“I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool’.”

“Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Fawad Khan
1 day ago
Fawad Khan joins MCU as he gets role in Disney’s ‘Ms. Marvel’

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has come a long way since Jutt and...
Kesha Rose
2 days ago
Kesha Rose prepares for U.S. summer tour

Songwriter, Singer Kesha Rose is preparing for the release of her upcoming...
Demi Lovato
2 weeks ago
Why We Shouldn’t Compliment Weight Loss: Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato opened up about weight loss and how losing your weight...
Jennifer Aniston
1 month ago
Jennifer Anniston Feels Good After Being Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Hollywood megastar Jennifer Anniston is over the moon after she received the...
1 month ago
When Will FRIENDS reunion Be Released? Courtney Cox Teases Fans

American actress Courteney Cox approached spilling inside details on the much-anticipated Friends...
1 month ago
How Did Coldplay Release Its New Single “Higher Power”?

British rock band Coldplay picked a unique way to mark the release...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

UK dating apps
21 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
42 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
1 hour ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...