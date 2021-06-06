Double Click 728 x 90
Fawad Khan joins MCU as he gets role in Disney’s ‘Ms. Marvel’

Muhammad Noman

06th Jun, 2021.
Fawad Khan

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has come a long way since Jutt and Bond in the early 2000s, and is all set for his Hollywood debut.

After making waves across border in India, the acclaimed actor is reportedly gearing up to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe by joining the cast of Disney’s upcoming series, Ms. Marvel.
The news was reported by BBC entertainment journalist Haroon Rashid who tweeted that Humsafar star might be joining two other Pakistani stars, Samina Ahmed and Nimra Bucha for the superhero series.
“Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He’s listed on the show’s official IMDB page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true!” he wrote.

The Disney+ series will be led by Pakistani-Canadian actor Iman Vellani, who will play the role of Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan. Hollywood superstar Brie Larson will also be part of the the series as she reprises her role as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.
The series will be helmed by Meera Menon, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.

