Kesha Rose prepares for U.S. summer tour

Songwriter, Singer Kesha Rose is preparing for the release of her upcoming U.S tour.

The event is currently scheduled for August 2021 and will include an 11 day trek starting from August 13th at the First Interstate Arena at Metro Park in Billings, Montana.

The show will conclude on August 29th at the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to reports the re event will be jam packed and in a statement ahead of the announcement, Kesha even made a statement regarding the tour and added, “I can’t believe how long it has been since we last saw each other [expletive]!”

“It’s time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy shit. Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down! Thank god. Let’s party.”