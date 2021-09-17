Jennifer Lawrence says she wants to find a balance between career and motherhood

Jennifer Lawrence is looking forward to starting a family with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The actress, who is looking forward to the new addition to her family, stated that she will not be taking any breaks from her acting career.

A film source said, “Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects, and enjoys being around.”

“She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very glad and looking forward to being a mother,” the source added.

“She likes her work and that will continue,” the insider said of J.Law’s work plans.

“Like other actors, she will find a balance between her acting career and her responsibilities as a wife and mother. She’ll be excellent at it. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she enjoys spending time with her family.

“She knows a fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves then regrets it. I doubt that would ever happen with her,” the source concluded.

In 2019, Lawrence came forth sharing how she knew Maroney was the one for her. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully,” she said at the time. Lawrence and Maroney got married in October 2019.