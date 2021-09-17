Milo Ventimiglia really feels about Jess and Rory’s relationship

Milo, who played bad guy Jess on the show, sat down with his on-screen uncle Scott Patterson (aka Luke) for an episode of his podcast I Am All In, in which he revealed why he thinks Jess was a good match for Rory (Alexis Bledel) at the time.

Milo Ventimiglia is clarifying his position in the never-ending argument over the best and worst Gilmore Girls relationships, after recently indicating that he’s Team Dean.

Milo Ventimiglia clarified why he actually thinks Jess and Rory “needed” each other in Gilmore Girls, and why he feels like he “can’t ever get away” from the show all these years later.

Scott read a fan question, asking, “Looking back, what do you think about Jess and Rory’s relationship?”

Milo responded, “I think things are complicated when you’re young… You’re going through developmental change. You are seeing things in the world you’ve never seen before. You’re experiencing things from the heart, from the gut, from the head, that you’re experiencing for the first time.”

So, he said, “I think Jess and Rory, they were what they needed at the moment from each other.”