Emma Watson believes Emma Roberts is more ‘cute’
Hollywood actress Emma Watson aka Hermione Grainger is discussing her hilarious Harry Potter reunion photo mix-up with Emma Roberts.
The Harry Potter star wrote in her Instgaram, “I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts,” with a hashtag ‘Emma Sisters Forever.’
It all started when the show’s producers misidentified a childhood photo of Emma Roberts as Watson and put it on the broadcast.
Watson was incorrectly identified as Roberts in a throwback photo of the pair in a throwback photo used in reference to the 31-year-old.
“I think I probably would’ve been about eight years old. I think that’s probably when the first one came out. It became, like, our family thing,” the star said.
Earlier, Emma reminisced the iconic Harry Potter days on its 20th anniversary.
