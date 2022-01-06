Emma Watson believes Emma Roberts is more ‘cute’ 

Hollywood actress Emma Watson aka Hermione Grainger is discussing her hilarious Harry Potter reunion photo mix-up with Emma Roberts.

The Harry Potter star wrote in her Instgaram, “I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts,” with a hashtag ‘Emma Sisters Forever.’

It all started when the show’s producers misidentified a childhood photo of Emma Roberts as Watson and put it on the broadcast.

Watson was incorrectly identified as Roberts in a throwback photo of the pair in a throwback photo used in reference to the 31-year-old.

