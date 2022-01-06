Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 12:15 am

Emma Watson believes Emma Roberts is more ‘cute’ 

Emma Watson believes Emma Roberts is more 'cute' 

Emma Watson believes Emma Roberts is more ‘cute’ 

Hollywood actress Emma Watson aka Hermione Grainger is discussing her hilarious Harry Potter reunion photo mix-up with Emma Roberts.

The Harry Potter star wrote in her Instgaram, “I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts,” with a hashtag ‘Emma Sisters Forever.’

It all started when the show’s producers misidentified a childhood photo of Emma Roberts as Watson and put it on the broadcast.

Watson was incorrectly identified as Roberts in a throwback photo of the pair in a throwback photo used in reference to the 31-year-old.

Read more: Emma Watson reveals ‘falling in love’ moment with ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Tom Felton

“I think I probably would’ve been about eight years old. I think that’s probably when the first one came out. It became, like, our family thing,” the star said.

Earlier, Emma reminisced the iconic Harry Potter days on its 20th anniversary.

