Kendall Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Devin Booker?
Kendall Jenner, a top model is rumored to be pregnant and getting married to her boyfriend Devin Booker after her photos went viral on social media. In their new loved-up photo, Devin has a gold ring on his THAT finger which sparked the marriage rumors among fans.
Kendall posted the photo on Instagram from their New Year’s Eve celebration.
The 26-year-old model shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “My weekend.”
Fans are now asking if there’s anything else to it. One fan asked in the comment section, “Anyone else notice the ring on his hand ??????” Another asked, “He’s wearing a wedding ring?”
While some are saying that the model is pregnant.
Take a look:
