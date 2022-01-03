Kendall Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner, a top model is rumored to be pregnant and getting married to her boyfriend Devin Booker after her photos went viral on social media. In their new loved-up photo, Devin has a gold ring on his THAT finger which sparked the marriage rumors among fans.

Kendall posted the photo on Instagram from their New Year’s Eve celebration.

The 26-year-old model shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “My weekend.”