Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 11:15 pm

Lili Reinhart discusses being ‘sensitive’ to negative body image

Lili Reinhart, best known for her role in Riverdale, recently opened up about her sensitive battle with obsessive ideas about her body image.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old actor shared a series of videos on her Story about how ‘body ideals in media’ have been trolling her.

She expressed, “I’ve been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my weight the last few months and it’s gotten pretty severe in the last week, “It’s challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It’s a practice I’m still learning.”

Reinhart also acknowledged that she had no idea how ‘being in the industry’ would affect her ‘personal body acceptance and positivity.’

“I wish I hadn’t grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women,” the actor continued.

“My body has carried me through 25 years of life. All my scars, tears, trauma… I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn’t look like it did when I was 20.”

