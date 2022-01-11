Madonna’s ski trip gives off major vacation vibes

American singer and songwriter Madonna is enjoying her vacation in Switzerland with her children, and she has now released some lovely photos from her trip that will make you envious. The 63-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share photographs from her snowy trip, including a family shot with all six of her children.

“Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine,” she captioned her post.

The Hung Up singer was seen cuddling on a couch with her children in the adorable family photo. Lourdes’ boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia, and Madonna’s boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, were also present.