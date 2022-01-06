Meghan King shares love note after split with Joe Biden’s nephew

American television personality Meghan King appeared to be optimistic about finding true love after breaking her two-month marriage with Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens in December.

In her most recent Instagram post, the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County‘ actress discussed finding love again following her divorce from Joe Biden’s nephew.

Her post read, ‘Let’s raise our vibe in 2022, team. I need to remember love can be found in unexpected places… including from within. I know my heart is incredibly right for me.’

She also shared a quote that read, ‘There is no shortage of people who you will find physically beautiful, but finding someone who matches the maturity you are looking for, the dedication to grow, the humor that brings you comfort, and someone who just feels right in your arms and life is incredibly unique.’