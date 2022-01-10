Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who has surprised everyone by losing weight and her transformation has shocked everyone. She is still on her transformation path and ran in 2022 with a series of stunning images promoting her continuous health routine.

The 41-year-old, who has lost a staggering 35kg (77lbs) since declaring a ‘year of health’ in 2020, took to Instagram to share her latest sizzling picture standing in front of a pool.

“Rebel Rising 2022,” she captioned her post.

Have a look:

Rebel worked hard for years to lose weight and her transformation is appreciated by many on social media.

“My inspiration! I lost 50lbs in 2021 and I hope to lose 50 more this year!,” one fan wrote, while another simply wrote: “DAMN.” Another added: “Wow, you keep killing it with dedication.”