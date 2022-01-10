Rebel Wilson drops sizzling pictures after transformation
Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who has surprised everyone by losing weight and her transformation has shocked everyone. She is still on her transformation path and ran in 2022 with a series of stunning images promoting her continuous health routine.
The 41-year-old, who has lost a staggering 35kg (77lbs) since declaring a ‘year of health’ in 2020, took to Instagram to share her latest sizzling picture standing in front of a pool.
“Rebel Rising 2022,” she captioned her post.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Rebel worked hard for years to lose weight and her transformation is appreciated by many on social media.
“My inspiration! I lost 50lbs in 2021 and I hope to lose 50 more this year!,” one fan wrote, while another simply wrote: “DAMN.” Another added: “Wow, you keep killing it with dedication.”
