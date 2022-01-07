Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 12:34 am

Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 

Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 

Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 

American singer and lyricist Selena Gomez shed light on the harmful ramifications of social networking.

During an interview with InStyle magazine, Gomez discussed her troubles with social media.

She started it all off by saying, “At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it.”

“The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am.”

She even went on to say, “Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health.”

“I created a system where I still don’t have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I’ll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself.”

“I’m a big believer in therapy, and I always feel so confident when I’m taking care of myself. If I’m not in the best headspace and my friends invite me out, I won’t go. I’ve lost my sense of FOMO, which I’m proud of.”

“Sometimes I push myself too much, and it catches up to me. But I try to balance out everything as best as I can. I like to be there for my friends and celebrate everyone. But I have to make sure that I’m OK, you know? Because if I’m not OK, I can’t be OK for other people.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Sidney Poitier, first black actor to win Oscar dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star and the first Black...
6 hours ago
Britney Spears showcases free-spirt through photos

Britney Spears is capitalizing on one-of-a-kind events following the end of her...
7 hours ago
Meghan Markle won the case against the British Tabloid

According to court documents, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will receive an undisclosed...
8 hours ago
Adele gives a sneakpeak on her new single 'Oh My God.'

Britain's favorite Adele is back to winning hearts with a small preview...
8 hours ago
Sandra Bullocks were all praises for Streaming sites

Sandra Bullock recently praised streaming services for fostering greater diversity in the...
24 hours ago
Hollywood director Peter Bogdanovich dies aged 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the acclaimed New Hollywood director of "The Last Picture Show,"...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone
1 min ago
Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone

MOSCOW, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin held several phone...
BOL House
6 mins ago
Fourt Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered – WATCH

Fourth Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 7th January...
9 mins ago
Border fencing issue: Qureshi says positive response received from Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the government...
Saboor Aly
10 mins ago
Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly in Nikah ceremony! WATCH VIDEO

Wedding bells are ringing for Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600