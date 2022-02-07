Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 08:13 pm
James McAvoy put rest to the rumors of his marriage by agreeing to it

James McAvoy, who has been in films such as ‘X-Men,’ ‘Filth,’ and others, has stated that he recently married Lisa Liberati.
According to sources, McAvoy confirmed his marriage to a news outlet during a recent interview. Liberati was an assistant to director M. Night Shyamalan on the set of the 2016 film ‘Split.’ This is when he met her. When asked if he was an honorary Philadelphian because of his marriage to a local. McAvoy replied, “Yeah, it’s like a second home for me.”

He did not want to “elaborate on this part of his life for fear of creating tabloid fodder,” according to the outlet. When asked about his other favorite cities to visit, the Scottish actor revealed that Glasgow has a particular place in his heart as well.

Read more: BAFTA Awards: Prince William, Priyanka Chopra Among Presenters & Performers

He was previously married to Anne-Marie Duff, the star of ‘Sex Education.’ With whom he has an 11-year-old son Brendan. They met on the set of ‘Shameless,’ a British television production in which Duff played McAvoy’s love interest. After nine years of marriage, the pair divorced in 2016.
While his life changed “massively” after the divorce. The famously secretive actor stated in 2017 that he wished to keep his personal life private.

Read more: What to Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, BINGE,Disney+ and AppleTV+

Liberati was last seen on McAvoy’s Instagram in 2019 when he shared a Halloween photo of them wearing similar sweatshirts and colorful wigs.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News.

