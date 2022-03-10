Adsence Ads 300X250
10th Mar, 2022. 06:20 pm
Matt Reeves have an announcement for HBO Max prequel series for the film The Batman

10th Mar, 2022. 06:20 pm
Matt Reeves, the director of the newly released DC film ‘The Batman,’ has announced that the HBO Max prequel series for the film would not be produced. Reeves has earlier hinted at this on the ‘Hero Nation’ podcast, according to the story.

He stated he spoke with HBO Max execs about steering his ‘Batman’ spinoff series toward a more established character in the DC mythology rather than a unique character.

This series was first announced in July 2020, and it was based on the film ‘Prince of the City,’ and it followed a cop who was fighting for his soul before being reawakened by a rising Gotham City vigilante, Batman.

Reeves had previously stated in another podcast that “There’s one thing we’re not doing that I was planning on doing. So there’s the Gotham police show, which is currently on hiatus. That’s not what we’re doing.”
According to reports, Reeves expressed his desire to “maybe someday” return to the Gotham City Police Department. In a recent interview, he also said that the series project has developed into one that may focus on Arkham Asylum.

