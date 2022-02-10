Jennifer Aniston Posts her workout routine with her dogs on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram Reels feature a video of her dogs, and it’s too cute to handle.

The Friends actress is known for sharing lovely videos of her dogs. She has treated her followers yet again with an adorable video of herself doing work out at home. While she is being interrupted by two of her dogs, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The 52-year-old Morning Show host began her 11-second Instagram Reel by doing twisting crunches while her furry friends who can’t get enough of her-got beneath her legs while tugging on a plush toy.

Jennifer finally gave up in the video and mockingly flopped on the loving dog, laying down her weight.

Read more: Jennifer Aniston flaunts her sans makeup self in latest picture

Aniston, who has a white pit bull named Sophie in addition to Lord Chesterfield and Clyde, is one of Hollywood’s most well-known dog enthusiasts.

Read more: Jennifer Aniston looks classy with her new appearance for the first time in years

Dolly, a white German Shepherd, and Norman, a Welsh corgi, were her former canines, who died in 2019 and 2011, respectively.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com